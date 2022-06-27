Hyderabad Bottling beats Evergreen to clinch Tiger Cup title

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:39 PM, Mon - 27 June 22

Hyderabad Bottling team that emerged champions of the T20 tournament in Hyderabad on Monday.

Hyderabad: Riding on A Vinay’s unbeaten 54-run knock and a two-wicket haul, Hyderabad Bottling defeated Evergreen by seven wickets to clinch the second edition of the Nawab MAK Pataudi T20 Tiger Cup, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Asked to bat first, Rahul Budhi scored a fine 76 to guide Evergreen to 140/6 in stipulated 40 overs. S Akshay Goud and A Vinay scalped two wickets each.

Chasing the total, Vinay struck an unbeaten half-century while Pratheek Pawar chipped in with a 48-run knock as they chased down the target in 18.2 overs.

For Evergreen, Rahul, who scored a half-century, scalped three for 20 but failed to prevent the opposition from cruising home.

Evergreen CC 140/6 in 20 overs (Budhi Rahul 76; S Akshay Goud 2/14, A Vinay 2/ 26) lost to Hyderabad Bottling 141/7 in 18.2 overs (A Vinay 54no, Pratheek Pawar 48, Budhi Rahul 3/20, G Aniketh Reddy 2/28).