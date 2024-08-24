Hyderabad-bound helicopter crashes in Pune; 4 occupants survive mishap

All four occupants survived the crash that took place near Paud, though they may have suffered injuries, an official said.

By PTI Published Date - 24 August 2024, 04:31 PM

Crashed Helicopter

Pune: A helicopter flying from Mumbai to Hyderabad crashed in Pune’s Mulshi tehsil on Saturday afternoon, police said.

“The captain of the helicopter is being taken to hospital, while the other three are stable. The helicopter belongs to Global Vectra company. The cause of the crash is yet to be ascertained,” he said.