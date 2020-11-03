Hyderabad: Boy drowns in well in Meerpet

By | Published: 12:57 am

Hyderabad: A student who had gone to a well in a temple at Meerpet drowned on Monday afternoon.

The teenager A Karthik pursuing his tenth standard had gone to a well located at Kashi Bugga temple located at Meerpet. According to the police, while standing on the steps, he slipped and fell into the well and since he did not know how to swim, was drowned before help could reach him.

On information, the police reached the spot and with the help of locals retrieved the body from the well. The body was later shifted to Osmania General Hospital where after autopsy it was handed over to the family members. A case is registered by the police and investigation taken up.

