Hyderabad: BR Ambedkar Canara Vidya Jyothi scholarships distributed

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 August 2024, 07:41 PM

Canara Bank programme on BR Ambedkar Canara Vidya Jyothi Scholarships in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Under its CSR initiative, the Canara Bank in Hyderabad distributed BR Ambedkar Canara Vidya Jyothi Scholarships to the tune of Rs 49.44 lakh to 1236 SC/ST girl students of governemnt schools in different districts of Telangana on Wednesday.

The scholarship distribition programme was inaugurated by National Commission for Scheduled Castes Director G Sunil Kumar Babu, Telangana SC ST Commission Bakki Venkataiah and the Bank General Manager B. Chandrasekhar.

The Canara Vidya Jyothi scheme was launched as a tribute to the bank’s founder Ammembal Subbarao Pai, who championed the cause of girls education as the basic need for meaningful development and to encourage education among girl children from socially and economically backward communities where school dropout was high. The programme was launched during 2013-14 to extend scholarship to meritorious girl students from SC/ST categories in rural and semi-urban areas .

Speaking on the occasion, bank General Manager Chandrasekhar stressed upon the importance of education among SC/ST girl children and also habit of saving by using bank account from early age for financial independence. The Chief Guests Sunil Kumar Babu, Bakki Venkataiah and Telangana state SC/ST commission member Shankar and other speakers appreciated the bank for the programme.