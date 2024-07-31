Hyderabad braces for heavy rains in August

By Telangana Today Updated On - 31 July 2024, 01:46 PM

Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is anticipated to receive normal to above-normal rainfall in August following an active monsoon season. Meteorologists predict that the late August rains will be particularly significant.

“Mainly from mid-August, excess rains are predicted,” said weatherman Balaji Tarini. Light rains or drizzles are forecast for the first week of August, but substantial rains are expected as the month progresses.

So far, the city has recorded 282.4 mm of rainfall, slightly above the normal mark of 280.7 mm.

Data from the Telangana State Development Planning Society indicates that the first two weeks of June saw ‘large excess’ rains, while the last week of June recorded ‘excess’ rains. In July, however, there were no excess or large excess rains, with mid-July and the last week of July recording large deficient rains.