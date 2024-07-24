Heavy rains continue to lash Asifabad, affect normal life

According to the rainfall report available on Telangana Development Planning Society’s website, the actual average rainfall of the district was measured to be 49.5 mm of rainfall.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 24 July 2024, 02:06 PM

People travel on a country-made boat to reach neighboring villages at Talayi village in Bejjur mandal on Tuesday

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Several parts of the district continued to witness heavy rains affecting normal life for the fifth day on Wednesday.

According to the rainfall report available on Telangana Development Planning Society’s website, the actual average rainfall of the district was measured to be 49.5 mm of rainfall. Bejjur mandal received the highest rainfall of 100 mm, followed by Koutala mandal, which had 84.4 mm. While Chintalamanepalli mandal saw 83.7 mm of rainfall, Sirpur (T) mandal experienced 76.4 mm of rainfall.

The actual rainfall of the district was gauged to be 583 mm as against the normal rainfall of 447 mm from June 1 to July 24, reflecting an excess by 31 percent. Except for Tiryani, Rebbena and Asifabad mandal, which registered normal rainfall, the remaining 11 mandals recorded excess rainfall somewhere between around 20 and 48 percent. Lingapur mandal had a large excess rainfall of 68 percent.

Bejjur mandal bore the brunt of the incessant heavy rains. Talayi, Thikkapalli and Bheemaram located on the banks of Pranahita were disconnected from the mainstream with the river in spate and local streams getting swollen for five days in a row.

People struggled to buy vegetables and essential commodities. They used country-made boats to reach mandal headquarters and neighboring villages for various needs. Standing cotton, paddy, sorghum and other crops in these three villages, and Somini, Mogavelli and Nagepalli were inundated by rainwater.

Meanwhile, paddy, cotton, soya, etc., crops raised in Dimda, Buruguguda, Koyapalli, Chittama, Shivapalli villages in Chintalamanepalli mandal situated on the shores of Pranahita were damaged by backwater of the river. Crops in Rampur, Digida, Ravulapalli Motlagudam villages in Dahegaon mandal, Kammargaon, Ellur, Lodpallli, Bombayiguda and Gontlapet villages of Penchikalpet mandal were hit by the downpours and due to breaches to tanks.

Collector Dothre asked officials of revenue, Panchayat, police and health departments to be cautious of floods. He said that security was stepped at streams and rivulets. He advised the public to 08733-279033 and 63046 86505 for any assistance.