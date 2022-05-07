Hyderabad: Brahmotsavam at Hare Krishna Golden Temple

Hyderabad: As part of the ongoing Brahmotsavam celebrations at Hare Krishna Golden Temple, the 5th-day festivities on Saturday marked Nitya Utsava Homam in the morning followed by Goshti and in the evening, Vishnu Sahasranama Parayana and the most cherished event of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Kalyanotsavam.

A pravachan by Sri Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhuji, president of Hare Krishna Movement, Hyderabad, depicted the importance of performing and participating in the grand festivities of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Kalyanotsavam. The day’s celebrations concluded with Kalyana Bhojana Prasadam to all the devotees.

The concluding day of the 6-day Brahmostavam on Sunday will have Utsava Homa in the morning followed by Abhishekam, Maha Purnahuti, Chakra Snanam, a Pushpa Yagam, 108 Kalasha Maha Abhishekam to Sri Sri Radha Govinda deities with bhajans and kirtans and a Maha Samprokshana and Dhwaja Avarohana.

