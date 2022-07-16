Hyderabad breathes easy as rains take break

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:06 AM, Sat - 16 July 22

Photo: Anand Dharmana.

Hyderabad: Engaged in a battle with the rain gods for almost a week, the Sun did win on Friday. But the victory was short-lived with the massed nimbus offering only a small window for the sun rays to pierce through.

After the rainy and gloomy weather during the last one week, denizens could breathe a sigh of relief with rains taking a break and a sunny and windy, albeit cloudy conditions prevailing on Friday.

Promising further respite, the weathermen have pointed out that the active southwest monsoon was slowly moving away from the city. The showers in fact, have faded away and Hyderabad experienced gusty, chilly winds all through the day. The continuous cloud coverage and winds across the city made temperatures cooler with the maximum temperature at 29 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 23 degree Celsius.

Hyderabad is likely to have clouds hovering over the weekend with warmer temperatures, which is expected to spark a few showers for the next two days.

The forecast by the India Meteorological Department-Hyderabad suggests light rain to be very likely in parts of the city. Also, surface winds are likely to be westerlies/south westerlies with wind speeds around 10-20 kmph for the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Jogulamba Gadwal district received the highest rainfall of 12.5 mm while Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar, Wanapally, Ranga Reddy and Adilabad districts also recorded above 8 mm of rainfall on Friday. The IMD issued a yellow alert for Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu and Warangal districts.