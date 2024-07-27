Hyderabad: Bridging the gap between expert American doctors and Indian patients

(L-R) Dr. Daniel Friedmann, Dr. Yogi Gundamraj, Dr. Raj Narla, Dr. Rajan Garg

Hyderabad: A group of doctors of Indian origin in the US launched ‘My American Doctor’, a company offering tele-consultation services.

The company, founded as part of ‘service initiative’ to reach out to the needy population, is offering tele-consultations services of 50 specialist and super-specialist doctors working across the US.

The company created a tech platform to overcome the logistic challenges and priced a tele-consultation at $149 and follow-up at half that price. Consultation can be done by logging on to www.myamericandoctor.com.

My American Doctor CEO and emergency medicine specialist Dr. Raj Narla said the My American Doctor has been conceptualised after understanding the needs of the Indian community and challenges faced by an Indian patient in difficult situations.

“It is not a commercial initiative. Our vision is to create a patient friendly sustainable initiative that bridges the gap between an Indian patient and an expert American doctor in a cost-effective manner. We would like to complete the consultation and generate a written report within 72 hours. We are right now focussed on servicing patients only in India. Later we will extend our services to the Middle East and eventually to the USA,” Dr. Narla said.

ICU Medicine specialist & My American Doctor board member Dr. Rajan Garg said My American Doctor would provide the latest treatment plan to Indian patients using the technology.

“Indian healthcare systems and doctors are comparable to anyone anywhere in the world. Sometimes patients just need the reassurance that the treatment being provided to them by their Indian healthcare system and the Indian doctor is the right treatment,” Dr. Garg added