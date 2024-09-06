Hyderabad: BRS leader Jitta Balakrishna Reddy passes away

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 September 2024, 01:39 PM

Jitta Balakrishna Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana activist and BRS leader Jitta Balakrishna Reddy passed away on Friday morning after battling a brain infection for more than two months. He was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad, but as his condition deteriorated, the family members decided to shift him to their native town of Bhongir where he wished to breath his last.

Balakrishna Reddy’s family made arrangements are being made to transport his body to his native town of Bhongir. Following his demise, they have decided to perform the rites at his farm on Magdumpalli Road in Bhongir outskirts on Saturday.

Born on December 14, 1972, in Bommaipalli village of erstwhile Nalgonda district, Balakrishna Reddy was a key figure in the Telangana statehood movement. He served as the State president of the youth wing of the TRS party before leaving the party in 2009 over seat-sharing disputes. He later joined the Congress and then the YSR Congress before founding own party, Yuva Telangana, during the State’s bifurcation.

Balakrishna Reddy’s efforts in the Telangana movement and his work in setting up purified drinking water plants to combat the fluoride problem in rural areas of erstwhile Nalgonda district are remembered as some of his notable contributions. He contested unsuccessfully for the Bhongir Assembly constituency for four-five times during his political career. He returned to the BRS fold during October last year.

Meanwhile, leaders from various political parties expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Jitta Balakrishna Reddy. They recalled the lasting his impact on Telangana movement and extended condolences to the bereaved family.

BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao remembered Balakrishna Reddy for his active role in the Telangana agitation, calling his death a great shock. He extended his condolences to the bereaved family, remembering his significant contributions to the Telangana State formation. He said with the demise of Balakrishna Reddy, the State lost a dedicated leader.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy also expressed grief, calling Balakrishna Reddy a close friend and a leader who united the youth during the statehood movement. He said the Telangana agitator’s demise is a huge loss for him personally and also a setback for Telangana.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao expressed his shock over the untimely demise of Balakrishna Reddy and extended his condolences. He recalled Balakrishna Reddy’s dedication to the Telangana statehood cause. “Despite his health condition, we hoped he would recover, but his passing leaves a void,” he remarked.

Former Minister and senior BRS leader T Harish Rao remembered working alongside Reddy in various agitations for Telangana State formation. He lauded Balakrishna Reddy for his work in mobilising youth and organising cultural events that fueled the movement. “His death is a great loss to BRS and Telangana,” he added.

Several BRS leaders including former Ministers G Jagadish Reddy, S Niranjan Reddy, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, former MP B Vinod Kumar and others also extended their condolences.