Hyderabad: Burglars held, property worth 3.35L recovered

By | Published: 7:58 pm

Hyderabad: Two persons who were involved in a burglary at a house in Mangalhat were arrested by the police on Wednesday. The police recovered gold ornaments and cash valued at Rs. 3.35 lakh from them.

The arrested persons who were identified as Manohar Kumavath (23) and Vijaya Kumar Kumavath (23) of Begum Bazaar allegedly managed to get into the house of a businessman Suresh Bhatti located at New Aghapura last week.

“The duo entered into the house by removing the window grills. After reaching the bedroom, they opened the cupboard and took away the gold ornaments and cash,” said M Narender Reddy, ACP Goshamahal.

Based on a complaint the police booked a case and identified the two suspects with the help of footage recorded by the surveillance cameras. “The duo were tracked and caught by the police. On interrogation, both of them admitted to the crime,” said the official.

