Hyderabad businessman arrested in international drug trafficking case by NCB

Published: Updated On - 01:19 PM, Sun - 8 May 22

Hyderabad: A businessman from the city was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau for allegedly operating an internet pharmacy and through it diverting and supplying psychotropic medicines for recreational use to the United States and other countries. The officials seized Rs. 3.71 crore in cash, mobile phones, laptops and other electronic gadgets from the house of a businessman after a search.

The businessman, whom the NCB did not identify, registered a company J R Infinity Private Limited located in Domalguda in the city.

“A specific input was received by NCB regarding the involvement of Indian nationals in operating an internet pharmacy that diverts and supplies psychotropic medicines for recreational use to the USA and other countries. Based on this information, the house and office premises of the kingpin of the internet pharmacy group located in Hyderabad city were searched by Hyderabad Sub Zone of NCB,” said Narcotics Control Bureau, Deputy Director General (Ops), Sanjay Kumar Singh.

Investigations into the racket revealed that the employees of JR Infinity contacted customers in the USA and other countries over email and VoIP calls and offered various pharma drugs including those covered under NDPS Act for recreational use to them. When customers agreed upon the product and price, the employees collected the details of the customers like name, shipping address, email id etc. and shared the payment links with them.

“Based on the preference of the customer, multiple payment methods were offered by JR infinity like account transfer, credit card, Paypal, Bitcoins etc. On confirmation of the payment by the customer, the company used to illicitly divert and dispatch pharma drugs to the customers in the USA and other countries,” explained the official.

The probe so far has revealed that the prime suspect is an important player in an international pharma drug trafficking network. In the last two years, he has carried out more than one thousand illicit diversions and shipments of drugs from India to the USA.

The psychotropic tablets that were trafficked by the accused to his international customers are Oxycodone, Hydrocodone, Alprazolam, Diazepam, Lorazepam, Clonazepam, Zolpidem, Tramadol etc.

Further investigation including investigation into digital evidence is underway and more evidence of operations including the source of the drugs and accomplices of the prime accused in India and abroad are expected during investigation.

