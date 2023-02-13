Hyderabad: Car catches fire at Gandipet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:58 PM, Mon - 13 February 23

Hyderabad: Three persons travelling in a car had a miraculous escape when a car they were travelling in caught fire at Gandipet on Monday afternoon.

According to the police, the car was on its way from Gandipet MGIT College to the city when the driver noticed smoke emanating from the vehicle. Immediately, he stopped the vehicle and got down. Within a couple of minutes, flames started emanating from the engine of the car and the engulfed the vehicle.

A fire tender was rushed to the spot and the firemen doused the flames. The fire officials suspect the fire could have been a result of short circuit.