TSRTC to run 2,427 special buses for Maha Shivratri

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:38 PM, Mon - 13 February 23

File Photo.

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will be running as many as 2,427 special buses from various districts in the State and neighboring Andhra Pradesh for devotees on the occasion of Maha Shivratri, which falls on Saturday, February 18.

The RTC special bus services, which will be available from February 17 to 19, will be operated to 40 Shaiva Kshetras located in various parts of the State.

According to RTC officials, a total of 578 services will be operated to Srisailam, 481 to Vemulawada, 239 to Keesaragutta, 497 to Edupayala, 108 to Velala, 51 to Kaleswaram, 52 to Komuravelli, 37 to Kondagattu, 16 to Alampur, 15 to Ramappa and 14 to Uma Maheswaram.

TSRTC has made arrangements to run more services in accordance with the rush without any trouble to the devotees.

Special buses will be available for devotees from MGBS, JBS, Dilsukhnagar, IS Sadan, KPHB, BHEL in Hyderabad to Srisailam shrine. The TSRTC has provided advance reservation facility for these bus services, officials said

“The management of TSRTC is taking all measures to ensure that devotees do not face any difficulties on the occasion of Maharatri Shivratri. It has been decided to run special buses to the 40 famous Shiva temples across the State,” said TSRTC Chairman Bajireddy Govardhan.

TSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director VC Sajjanar said, “We have issued instructions to the authorities to arrange more special buses according to the traffic. Devotees should make use of these special services and reach the Shiva shrines safely and offer prayers”.

We are also providing 10 per cent discount on rented buses. Devotees are advised to use this rental bus facility on the occasion, he reminded.