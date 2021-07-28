Hyderabad: Cardiology conference to begin from Thursday

Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) India South Asia conference will feature over 5,000 online delegates from across the globe making it one of the largest interventional cardiology events

Hyderabad: The three-day ‘TCT India South Asia 2021’ interventional cardiology conference being organised by FACTS Foundation will be held virtually from July 29.

The Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) India South Asia conference will feature over 5,000 online delegates from across the globe making it one of the largest interventional cardiology events.

The conference will showcase 24 cardiology cases streamed live online to 4K projections across nine hubs. The live streaming of the conference will also be organised at all PVR cinemas across the country, which will help delegates to get a clear picture of the procedures and techniques and enables better understanding of what is being demonstrated.

The conference has special sessions devoted to Covid cardiology to be delivered by eminent specialists from across the world, who extensively dealt with Covid-related cardiology issues.

