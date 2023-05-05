Hyderabad: Care Hospitals launches EMI facility with Fibe

The EMI facility is currently available at all Care Hospital facilities in Hyderabad and Bhubaneswar and will be expanded to its facilities across India

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:34 PM, Fri - 5 May 23

Hyderabad: Care Hospitals on Friday announced partnership with Fibe, a consumer lending platform, to provide zero-cost EMI for all elective and non-elective treatments up to Rs. 10 lakh.

The EMI facility is currently available at all Care Hospital facilities in Hyderabad and Bhubaneswar and will be expanded to its facilities across India. The facility will be available to both cash and insurance patients for urgent medical expenses, with no restrictions on the procedures for which the facility can be used.

To avail it, the patient or caregiver must be a resident of India, between 21 and 55 years, and have a minimum salary of Rs. 15,000. The entire process takes just minutes and only requires PAN and KYC details as well as bank account statements, a press release said.

Vikas Rastogi, Group CFO, Care Hospitals said, “Our partnership with Fibe will help patients and their families overcome the financial burden of medical expenses.”

Akshay Mehrotra, Co-Founder and CEO, Fibe said, “This product will enable affordable best-in-class healthcare services to individuals who may not have access to reliable financial solutions to tackle medical emergencies”.

