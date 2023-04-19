Care Hospitals announces successful completion of Robotic assisted knee replacement surgery

Care Hospitals announced the successful completion of its first robotic knee replacement surgery using VELYS

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:07 PM, Wed - 19 April 23

Hyderabad: Care Hospitals, Hitec City on Wednesday announced the successful completion of its first robotic knee replacement surgery using VELYS, an advanced robotic assisted system for knee replacement surgery by DePuy Synthes, the orthopaedics company of Johnson and Johnson.

The advanced robotic assisted system is designed to bring the benefits of minimally invasive surgery in knee replacement offering benefits such as, fewer complications, smaller scars, shorter hospital stays, and a faster return to normal activities, a press release said.

“The innovative robotic-assisted solution will complement the surgeon’s current workflow and help plan, execute, and perform the surgery precisely with excellent patient outcomes,” Sunit Aggarwal, HCOO, CARE Hospitals, Hitec City, said.

Dr. Ratnakar Rao, Head, Orthopedics, said robotic knee replacement is advantageous over traditional knee replacement and added, “Robotic guidance ensures precision in the cuts thus helping proper positioning of the implant, enabling patients to recover quickly”.

The robotic facility also offers an integrated remote patient care management platform that enables the clinical team to monitor patients’ progress before and after total knee replacement surgery.