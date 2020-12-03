Hyderabad: Case against fake news on police transfers

Clarifying the news on various social media platforms to be wrong, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar requested citizens not to believe it.

By | Published: 11:45 am

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Thursday said a criminal case is being booked against those circulating a ‘fake news’ that 92 police officers from the commissionerate were suspended in one day.

“We are taking legal action against those spreading this fake news for vested interests, ” he said.

