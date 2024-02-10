| Hyderabad Case Booked Against Group Of Persons For Trespassing Into Confectionary Shop Threatening Workers

Hyderabad: Case booked against group of persons for trespassing into confectionary shop, threatening workers

Dinesh Kachwa, owner of Agra Sweets, alleged that the group of persons include Bajrang, Babul, Krishna and others along with the a woman advocate trespassed into the shop and threatened the workers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 February 2024, 11:18 PM

Dinesh Kachwa, owner of Agra Sweets, alleged that the group of persons include Bajrang, Babul, Krishna and others along with the a woman advocate trespassed into the shop and threatened the workers

Hyderabad: A case was registered at Madhuranagar police station against a group of persons for allegedly trespassing into a confectionary shop and threatening the workers.

The complaint was made by one Dinesh Kachwa, owner of Agra Sweets, located at Jaya Prakashnagar, in Madhuranagar, who alleged that the group of persons include Bajrang, Babul, Krishna and others along with the a woman advocate trespassed into the shop and threatened the workers.

Following complaint, the Madhuranagar police registered a case and are investigating.