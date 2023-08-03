Hyderabad: Case booked against unknown offenders for robbing people using mobile app

According to the police, robbers took two persons to a house, forced them to undress and after clicking photos and shooting videos, threatened and took away their belongings and cash
Hyderabad: The Banjara hills police registered a case against unknown offenders for allegedly robbing people after contacting them using a mobile phone based application.
According to the police, two persons had met the offenders on a social networking app and came to the location in Banjara Hills as asked by them for a meeting. After coming to the place, the alleged robbers took them to a house, forced them to undress and after clicking photos and shooting videos, threatened and took away their belongings and cash. Following a complaint made by the victims the Banjara Hills police registered a case and is investigating.