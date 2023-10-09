Hyderabad: Cat Show to be held on October 15

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:23 PM, Mon - 9 October 23

Hyderabad: For all cat parents and their adorable fur babies! Get ready for a purr-fectly fantastic day filled with feline fun as The Feline Club of India, a passionate community of cat lovers, is organizing a Cat Show in Hyderabad on Sunday, October 15 at H.F.Convention.

It’s your chance to showcase your feline friends and share their unique personalities with fellow cat aficionados at the biggest cat show in the city.

This show offers cat owners a valuable chance to connect with fellow enthusiasts and gain insights into their cats’ behaviors and requirements.

Cat shows provide a wonderful platform to connect with fellow cat parents and enthusiasts, allowing your cat to make new friends. Additionally, they have a photo booth where you can capture precious moments with your cats. After all, who can resist perfect pictures with these purr-fect companions?

You can either register your cats and participate in the event or simply drop by to admire some of the most adorable and finest cats brought in by their owners for the show. Pre-registration is required for cat participants.

You can book your tickets through BookMyShow. Early bird tickets are available starting at Rs. 199, while regular tickets begin at Rs. 225.