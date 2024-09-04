Hyderabad: CBIT organises orientation day for engineering graduate freshers

On the special day, the chief guest of the function S Chandrasekhar Reddy, IPS Inspector general of Police, North Telangana, extended his best wishes to the first year students and advised them to embrace technology and lead a disciplined life.

Hyderabad: Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology (CBIT) on Wednesday organised its Orientation Day to the engineering graduate freshers for the academic year 2024-25.

The guest of honour Amarnath Juluri , vice president, LTI Mind Tree acknowledged the crucial role that software engineering in our world today. “From smartphones we use, to the apps we rely on, to the algorithms that power the biggest companies, software engineers are at the heart of technological innovation. Your role as future engineers is not just to create efficient code but to think about how your work impacts society, how it can improve lives, and how it can drive change,” Amarnath Juluri said.

On the occasion, College Principal, Prof C V Narasimhulu highlighted the history and infrastructure facilities available at CBIT. The Heads, Directors and Advisors of various academic departments and staff congratulated the students for getting admission in the college.