Hyderabad: Central Bank employees take oath to provide best customer service

Hyderabad: Hundreds of staff members from all branches/offices of the Central Bank of India, Hyderabad participated in a meeting on the theme ‘Forever Centralite’ at the bank’s regional office on Saturday. During the event, they took a pledge that they would always be ready for continued progress and development of the bank, according to a press release.

The Central Bank of India which was established on December 21, 1911 celebrated its 110th anniversary on December 21, 2020, it said.

Addressing at the meeting, Central Bank of India senior manager, Hyderabad region, DS Rathore appealed to all employees to work hard and take the bank forward with a team spirit. CBIEA general secretary P Uday Bhaskar appealed to all employees to come together and extend the best customer service.

