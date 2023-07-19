Hyderabad: Chain snatcher targets elderly woman, escapes with gold chain at Padmaraonagar

An unidentified person, wearing a helmet came from behind and snatched gold chain from Lakshmi, who was walking on the road, weighing 2.5 tolas

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:25 PM, Wed - 19 July 23

An unidentified person, wearing a helmet came from behind and snatched gold chain from Lakshmi, who was walking on the road, weighing 2.5 tolas

Hyderabad: A chain snatcher targeted an elderly woman and escaped with her gold chain at Padmaraonagar in Chilakalguda on Wednesday.

Lakshmi (55) was walking on the road, when an unidentified person, wearing a helmet came from behind and snatched her gold chain weighing 2.5 tolas.

Police said the woman fell on the road and suffered injuries. By the time she realised what had happened and raised an alarm, the offender escaped into the bylanes.

The Chilakalguda police are examining the footage from the surveillance cameras in the surroundings to identify and nab the suspect.

Also Read Nepal gang held for burglary, stolen booty worth Rs 5 crore recovered in Hyderabad