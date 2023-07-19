Nepal gang held for burglary, stolen booty worth Rs 5 crore recovered in Hyderabad

Shankar Maan Singh along with other gang members targeted the house of the businessman on July 9 when he and his family were away and decamped with cash and jewellery

Hyderabad: The sensational case of burglary involving cash and jewellery worth Rs 5 crore from a businessman’s house at Ramgopalpet in the city was cracked at the country’s border with Nepal.

Three suspects were picked up from the border followed with more suspects, including a woman, rounded up and taking the total arrests to nine, all of Nepal nationals.

The Task Force along with the Ramgopalpet police recovered stolen material including cash of Rs 41.6 lakh, 2.8 kg diamonds and gold ornaments, 9.5 kg silver ornaments, foreign currency and gadgets, altogether worth Rs 5 crore.

The arrested persons were identified as Shankar Maan Singh, Lal Singh Thappa, Mohan Saud, Vishal Saud, Parvathi, Sunil Chowdary, Vikas Saud, Brijesh, Barsha Nath, all are from Nepal, and Vinod Kumar (24), a taxi driver from Lakimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh. The absconding persons are Bharath Bishta, Bharathi Saud and Pooja Saud. All of them worked as security guards and domestic helps at different apartments in the city.

Shankar Maan Singh, the prime suspect who worked as a security guard at an apartment complex, along with other gang members, targeted the house on July 9 when the businessman and his family were away.

CV Anand, City Police Commissioner, said the suspects broke open the main door lock with the help of hand tools and decamped with cash and jewellery. “They first fled to Pune in a private bus from Kukatpally and switched off their mobile phones and split into teams to avoid being tracked. They planned to reach Nepal from Pune via different routes,” he said.

The Ramgopalpet police on identifying the suspects through surveillance camera footage, shared details with the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). Following this, the SSB at Barshola checkpost identified and detained Shankar, Parvathi and Sunil Chowdary on July 13.

“Our team went to Barshola and their confessions were recorded, and the stolen jewels, gold, and silver were recovered. They were brought to Hyderabad on prisoner transit warrants,” Anand said. Others were arrested in Begumpet when they returned to Hyderabad for treatment of Mohan Saud, who was hurt in a fall while escaping, and efforts were on to nab the three others suspects.

‘Use ‘Hawk Eye’ police app to be on a safe side’

Hyderabad Police officials requested citizens to inform the local police when hiring security personnel, watchman or domestic helps or use the ‘Hawk Eye’ police app to be on a safe side.

“It is always good to keep the local police informed about those being newly hired for work. Our Hawk Eye app too can be easily downloaded on any smart phone. It has a specific option for registering details of security guards, domestic helps, etc. Their identification proofs like Aadhaar, Election Card and others can be uploaded. The details will be registered at the local police station through the app,” said an official from the Hyderabad Task Force.