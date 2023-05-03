Hyderabad: Cheques Distributed to depositors of liquidated Krushi Bank

The Telangana Crime Investigation Department and the Metropolitan Legal Service Authority on Wednesday distributed cheques to the tune of Rs.6.83 lakh to 23 depositors of the Krushi Bank

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 PM, Wed - 3 May 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana Crime Investigation Department and the Metropolitan Legal Service Authority on Wednesday distributed cheques to the tune of Rs.6.83 lakh to 23 depositors of the Krushi Bank.

In the year 2001 the Krushi Bank was abruptly closed down by the management following which a criminal case was booked. On orders of the court, the CID attached the properties of the bank and auctioned some of it. The amount obtained through the auction is being disbursed to the depositors.

So far around Rs. 13.14 crore were paid to around 700 depositors and still 173 depositors are to receive their money. “Special teams were formed and they were able to trace out 75 of them, after scrutiny 23 depositors were finalized and amount paid to them,” said Additional DG (CID) Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat.

The cheques were handed over in presence of Radhika Jaiswal, secretary, Metropolitan Legal Service Authority. The remaining persons who are entitled to receive the amount are being traced.

Also Read CID appeals to Krushi Bank depositors to claim their deposits at earliest