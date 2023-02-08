CID appeals to Krushi Bank depositors to claim their deposits at earliest

Published Date - 08:39 PM, Wed - 8 February 23

Hyderabad: The Crime Investigation Department (CID) has appealed to the Krushi Bank depositors who have not yet claimed their deposits, to claim them at the earliest.

Krushi Co-operative Urban Bank Ltd Secunderabad, had shut down in 2001, without making payments to the depositors. In this connection a criminal case was registered at Mahankali police station, which was subsequently transferred to the CID.

The CID had attached the properties of the bank and its directors. For the benefit of the depositors, the court had allowed to sell some of the attached properties. Accordingly, certain properties of the bank were auctioned and the money was distributed among the depositors.

CID officials said so far nine schedules were conducted and money was distributed to more than 700 depositors and over 100 depositors were yet to receive their deposit money.

“Depositors who have not yet received their unclaimed deposit amounts so far are hereby informed and requested to submit their claim applications along with necessary proofs,” CID said in a statement.

For further details and assistance depositors can contact the liquidator of Krushi Co-operative Urban Bank Ltd on 9100115627 or CID DSP J. Venkat Reddy 9440700870 at the earliest.