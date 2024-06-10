Hyderabad: Chief of Air Staff to review Combined Graduation Parade of AFA on Saturday

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), would be the Reviewing Officer (RO) of the parade.

Hyderabad: The Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) of 213 officers’ course at the Air Force Academy (AFA) Dundigal will be held on Saturday, June 15, with traditional military splendor, to mark the successful completion of pre-commissioning training of flight cadets of Flying and Ground Duty branches of the Indian Air Force (IAF). Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), would be the Reviewing Officer (RO) of the parade.

During the function, the RO will confer the President’s Commission to the graduating trainees. The ceremony includes the presentation of ‘Wings’ to the Flight Cadets, officers of Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, and officers from friendly foreign countries who would be successfully completing their flying training. Being the culmination of a demanding period of training, the occasion marks the most important milestone in any military aviator’s career.

The Flight Cadet from Flying Branch who stands first in the order-of-merit will be awarded the Chief of the Air Staff ‘Sword of Honour’ and the President’s Plaque for excelling in overall training. This Flight Cadet also has the privilege of commanding the parade. The RO will also present the President’s Plaque to the trainee standing first in the overall order-of-merit among ground duty branches.

An enthralling, fly past by formations of Pilatus PC-7 Mk-II, Dornier, Hawk, Kiran and Chetak aircraft, as also aerobatic shows by Pilatus PC-7 Mk-II, SU-30 MKI, Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) and the Sarang Helicopter Display Team will mark the culmination of the CGP.