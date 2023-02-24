Hyderabad: Child labours rescued from brick kiln

Officials said the children and their parents, who are natives of Odisha, were working in claying, tessellation of bricks for burning and lived in huts in the premises

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:19 PM, Fri - 24 February 23

Officials said the children and their parents, who are natives of Odisha, were working in claying, tessellation of bricks for burning and lived in huts in the premises

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Operation Smile Team along with the Labour Department and Child Welfare Department officials raided a brick kiln and rescued 16 children including seven girls from child labour at Vattinagulapally in Gandipet on the city outskirts on Friday. The owner was arrested.

Officials said the children and their parents, who are natives of Odisha, were working in claying, tessellation of bricks for burning and lived in huts in the premises. Their parents were counseled and the children were handed over to rescue home in Miyapur.

The owner of the brick kiln, K.Mohan was taken into custody.

The Cyberabad Police requested citizens to share information regarding child labour to local police or Dial-100 or Whats App No. 9490617444.