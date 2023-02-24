Hyderabad: Jeweller robbed of Rs 10 lakh in Rajendranagar

The incident occurred around 1pm, when the gold smith Shiva, who runs a shop in Narayanpet district, was travelling in the bus to Hyderabad carrying the cash in a bag for a business transaction

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:14 PM, Fri - 24 February 23

The incident occurred around 1pm, when the gold smith Shiva, who runs a shop in Narayanpet district, was travelling in the bus to Hyderabad carrying the cash in a bag for a business transaction

Hyderabad: In a daring day light robbery, unidentified persons robbed Rs.10 lakh from a gold smith from a running bus at Rajendranagar on Friday.

The incident occurred around 1pm, when the gold smith Shiva, who runs a shop in Narayanpet district, was traveling in the bus to Hyderabad carrying the cash in a bag for a business transaction.

According to the police, when the bus reached near SVP National Police Academy at Attapur pillar No.42, two unidentified persons came on a bike and stopped the bus. While one person blocked the bus with the motorcycle, the other entered the bus and directly walked towards Shiva and after sprinkling chilli powder in his eyes, took away the cash bag.

The RTC conductor tried to stop the assailant, but he was manhandled and pushed away.

Meanwhile, Shiva got off the bus screaming and tried to catch them. One of the assailants then brandished a knife and the duo fled from the spot.

On receiving information, the Rajendranagar police reached the spot and took up investigation. The CCTV footage from the crime spot and the road leading there was being examined to identify the suspects. The investigators suspect the robbers are known to Shiva.