Hyderabad: Devendra Singh Chouhan assumes office as Commissioner civil supplies

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:35 PM, Wed - 27 December 23

Hyderabad: Senior IPS officer Devendra Singh Chouhan has assumed office as the Commissioner of the Civil Supplies Corporation on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the corporation was tasked with important responsibilities and employees were expected to discharge their duties, overcoming the challenges ahead.

Besides focusing on the primary duties, they were expected to reach out to people with improvised services.

People had pinned their hopes on the government and the corporation was one of the organisations expected to help fulfill their aspirations.