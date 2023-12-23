Four arrested for attempting to murder youngster in Adilabad

Four persons, allegedly contract killers, were arrested on charges of attempting to murder a youngster from a weaker section who fell in love with the daughter of a councilor

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:51 PM, Sat - 23 December 23

Adilabad: Four persons, allegedly contract killers, were arrested on charges of attempting to murder a youngster from a weaker section who fell in love with the daughter of a councilor here on Saturday. The councilor and his wife are absconding.

Adilabad DSP V Umender said Chowhan Ravi, G Ashok, Shaik Dilshad from KRK colony in Adilabad town and V Raju of Jainad mandal were arrested while the prime accused persons – Uske Raghupathi, a councilor in Mavala and his wife Arundhati – were still at large. During interrogation, Ravi and others confessed to the attempted crime saying they were hired by Raghupathi for Rs.15 lakh, the official said, adding that Ravi had said they tried to eliminate Vamshi, who fell in love with the daughter of Raghupathi. The murder attempt was made by hitting Vamshi’s scooter with a jeep in Mavala mandal centre on December 18, according to Ravi, who said Raghupathi paid Rs.50,000 as advance.

Also Read Crime rate in Cyberabad increases by 7 per cent in 2023

The DSP said Ravi was earlier booked twice for burglaries in Jainath and Hayathnagar and was released on bail a few weeks ago. Ravi came to contact with Raghupathi while conducting campaigning during the recent polls. Raghupathi had allegedly abducted Vamshi two years ago and threatened him not to continue the friendship with his daughter.

Police stated that Raghupathi wanted to murder the youngster to avoid the “dishonor” if his daughter got married to the Dalit youngster. However, Vamshi managed to survive by sustaining minor injuries in the murder attempt. His father lodged a complaint with the police. An attempt to murder case was registered against six persons.