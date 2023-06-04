Hyderabad: CISF constable goes missing at Pahadi Shareef

CISF constable has gone missing from his barracks at Pahadi Shareef from Saturday night

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:37 PM, Sun - 4 June 23

CISF constable has gone missing from his barracks at Pahadi Shareef from Saturday night

Hyderabad: A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable has gone missing from his barracks at Pahadi Shareef from Saturday night.

The constable, Marada Ganapathy, a native of Vizianagaram, is working at CISF complex, Mamidipally.

On Sunday morning, his colleagues did not find him at his room nor had he reported for duty.

After searching for him, the CISF officials tried to contact him over phone but it was switched off.

The CISF officials made a complaint at the Pahadi Shareef police station. The police has registered a case of man missing and started efforts to trace him