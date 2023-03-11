| Cisf To Have High Tech Scanners At Airports Across India

CISF to have high-tech scanners at airports across India

State-of-the-art equipment will not just detect metals butalso foreign objects like drugs inside the human body

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:00 AM, Sat - 11 March 23

CISF ADG (North) Piyush Anand, ADG Airport Security Gyanendra Singh Malik and other officers addressing a press conference in Hyderabad on Friday.

Hyderabad: To modernise security systems and passenger convenience, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is deploying state-of-the-art full body scanners in airports across the country.

The new scanners would not just detect metals but also foreign objects like drugs inside the human body which would go a long way in curbing the smuggling of contraband at airports.

Full body scanners have been on a trial run in airports at Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Pune, and Chennai. During the trials, some shortcomings were observed.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security constituted a technical sub-committee to examine, evaluate and recommend testing protocols for full body scanners.

“The full body scanner system is under the process of implementation. The new system not only detects metals but also exclusive substances. It is still under trial. The full body scanners will be deployed in the airports across the country in a phased manner,” CISF ADG Airport Security Gyanendra Singh Malik said here on Friday.

At present, the CISF uses hand-held metal detectors and door metal detectors besides using CT and X-Ray machines for detecting any metals as part of airport security.

The trial run of the body-worn cameras was conducted at Delhi and Mumbai airports and these are being used in SHA by the CISF personnel.

The CISF officials have said that there was no plan nor a proposal sent to the union government for the deployment of CISF personnel on board flights to tackle any issue.

In view of new challenges, the course curriculum in the National Industrial Security Academy (NISA) was being modified accordingly, NISA Director K Sunil Emmanuel said adding that the Academy also offers specialized courses besides training foreign nationals from friendly foreign countries.

To improve interpersonal communication skills in the Aviation Security Group (ASG), the CISF introduced buddy pairs at all levels.

Further, Situational, Holistic Awareness and Risking Potential (SHARP), a training programme had been devised by the airport sector of the CISF to upgrade the domain knowledge, skills, aptitude, leadership, and acumen of the ASG personnel.