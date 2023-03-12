Hyderabad: CISF women display prowess at 54th Raising Day Parade

Breathtaking display of the ancient martial art form, Kalaripayattu, leaves spectators awestruck at 54th Raising Day Parade

Published Date - 10:45 PM, Sun - 12 March 23

Women personnel of CISF during a marchpast and (below) showcasing Kalaripayattu skills at the Raising Day. — Photos: Yuvraj Akula

Hyderabad: The women personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) showcased their prowess in Kalaripayattu, an ancient martial art for the battlefield, which made the visitors remain glued to their seats during the 54th Raising Day Parade of CISF here on Sunday.

Feats of the fearless women including Chattom (jumping), Ottam (running) in coordination, and Marichil (somersault) besides fire dancing, left the spectators awestruck during the Raising Day Parade, which for the first time was conducted outside the National Capital Region.

The stunts with sticks, swords, and shields, Urumi (sword with a flexible, whip-like blade) were performed with clinical precision.

In another demonstration, the CISF commando units along with their K9 units gave a taste of fearlessness to the visitors in simulated anti-sabotage operations in an industrial establishment.

While two personnel take a position at a vantage point to give fire cover to their colleagues from enemies, commandos showcased their room-storming skills after charging the doors or windows and rescuing hostages. During the operation, the K9 units not just detected the IEDs with precision but also take down the enemies.

The CISF fire wing displayed their fire extinguishing skills in coordination with the State Fire Department using methods including drone and robotic monitor in the case of chlorine gas leakage, transformer fire in a thermal power station, LPG pipeline blast, and benzene tank fire.

While ensuring fire-fighting, the rescuing personnel evacuated industrial workers and shifted them to the ambulance for medical assistance.

