Amit Shah addresses 54th CISF Raising Day in Hyderabad

The parade was followed by spectacular demonstrations of anti-Sabotage involving commandos of the CISF and fire fighting skills of the fire personnel.

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the government’s zero tolerance policy towards terrorism and extremism would continue in the days ahead.

Addressing the 54th Raising Day Parade of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) here, the Union Home Minister said internal security of the country and challenges were successfully tackled by the government and security forces in the last nine years.

Amit Shah, who reviewed the Parade, said violence in Kashmir, North East and naxalism has come down substantially and people’s confidence has grown besides terrorists and naxals were surrendering and coming into the main stream.

The CISF, according to Shah, was not just providing security to vital installations in the country but also extending consultancy security services .

