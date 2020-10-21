Hyderabad City Police constable succumbs to COVID-19

The policeman, K Ramu (31), was unwell for the last one month and was admitted to a hospital where he tested positive for COVID-19.

Hyderabad: A constable working in the Osmania University police station passed away due to COVID-19 on Tuesday night.

After undergoing treatment the cop was discharged from the hospital. However he complained of breathlessness again on Tuesday and got admitted at a hospital where he passed away while undergoing treatment.

