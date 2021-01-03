Hyderabad City Police return stolen phones to owners on Saturday

These mobile phones were lost or stolen from the owners over a period of time and based on their complaints, the city police’s IT cell had tracked them down and handed over to the owners

By | Published: 12:29 am

Hyderabad: Owners of 35 mobile phones were all smiles as they collected their lost mobiles from the Hyderabad City Police on Saturday. These mobile phones were lost or stolen from the owners over a period of time and based on their complaints, the city police’s IT cell had tracked them down and handed over to the owners.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar handed over these mobiles, together worth Rs 5 lakh, to their owners on Saturday. In the year 2015, the city police launched a mobile app ‘Hawk Eye’ to facilitate the citizens lodge their complaints online, he said.

“When a user registers a complaint on the Hawk Eye application, the IT cell tracks down the mobile using IMEI numbers. So far, 500 mobile phones have been recovered and handed back to the owners,” Anjani Kumar said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .