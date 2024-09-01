Hyderabad: Commissioner Ranganath inspects city following heavy rainfall

Commissioner Ranganath reviewed the techniques adopted by the DRF teams to clear the water logging at busy junctions.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 September 2024, 09:29 PM

Warangal Police Commissioner AV Ranganath

Hyderabad: The Disaster Response Teams working under the HYDRA, erstwhile EV&DM, attended 139 complaints pertaining to trees falling and water stagnation in the city since Saturday afternoon.

The teams attended to 115 complaints of trees falling and completed 105 task while remaining 10 are underway. Another 24 complaints pertained to water stagnation and were promptly taken up, said A V Ranganath, Commissioner HYDRA.

On Sunday following heavy rains since last evening, Ranganath, along with the officials visited several areas of the city and inspected important junctions.

He reviewed the techniques adopted by the DRF teams to clear the water logging at busy junctions. He instructed the officials to be on alert and immediately attend any distress calls.