Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force busts gambling den in Borabanda

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:56 PM, Wed - 6 September 23

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (west) team raided a house at Borabanda where gambling was being organized and caught 31 persons on Tuesday late night. The police seized Rs. 41,170 cash, carrom boards and mobile phones at the place.

Acting on a tip off, the team led by Inspector Khaleel Pasha, raided the house and found two persons were organizing carrom board game betting and inviting participants from around the city. The participants were placing bets on each game and a portion of the amount was taken as commission by the organizers, said the officials.

The arrested persons are handed over to Borabanda police station for further action.