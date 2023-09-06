Da Vinci robotic systems launched at Medicover Hospitals

The Da Vinci system, which was inaugurated by Chinna Jeeyar Swami, will cater to critical robotic surgical requirements for wide varieties of specialties including cancer, gastroenterology, orthopedics etc.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:23 PM, Wed - 6 September 23

Hyderabad: City-based Medicover Hospitals on Wednesday launched the fourth generation of Da Vinci surgical systems that will enable surgeons perform robotic-assisted minimally invasive surgeries.

The Da Vinci system, which was inaugurated by Chinna Jeeyar Swami, will cater to critical robotic surgical requirements for wide varieties of specialties including cancer, gastroenterology, orthopedics etc.

Dr Anil Krishna, Founder, Medicover Hospitals, said, “this is another milestone in our progress, that testifies our commitment to acquire more competencies and offer advanced healthcare”.

Surgical Oncologist, Medicover Hospitals, Dr Rajesh said, “the patients get advantages such as reduced pain, less blood loss, less infection risk and shorter hospital stay, besides faster recovery.”