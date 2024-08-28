Hyderabad: Commotion prevails at Gajularamaram as man open fire in the air

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 August 2024, 08:36 PM

Hyderabad: Commotion prevailed for a while at Gajularamaram on Tuesday night when a man opened fire in the air with a weapon suspected to be a country made one.

According to the police, three people were going on a bike when it ran out of petrol at Gajularamaram road. The trio parked the bike there and went to roadside where they found a motorcycle parked. One of them was trying to steal fuel from that vehicle when the owner confronted them.

An argument ensued between the trio and the owner of the bike who accused them of regularly stealing fuel and one of them called up his friends over phone. “Two people including one Naresh came in a car to the spot. Naresh then wiped out a weapon and fired in the air before escaping,” said Jeedimetla Inspector, G Mallesh.

The local people who gathered at the spot after hearing the sound of the firing caught hold of two people and handed over to the police.

The police formed three special teams to nab Naresh, who is presently absconding.