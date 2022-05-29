| Hyderabad Complaint Lodged Against Bjps Nupur Sharma Over Remark On Prophet Muhammad

Hyderabad: Complaint lodged against BJP’s Nupur Sharma over remark on Prophet Muhammad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:28 PM, Sun - 29 May 22

Hyderabad: A complaint was made against BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her alleged remarks on Prophet Mohammad during a television show on Friday.

A delegation of the Mushtarika Majlis-E- Amal lodged the complaint with Hyderabad Police Commissioner C V Anand.

The complaint stated that Nupur Sharma hurt the sentiments of Muslims with her derogatory remarks on Islam and Prophet Mohammad during a television show on Friday.

All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen general secretary Ahmed Pasha Quadri who was part of the delegation condemned the remarks of BJP spokesperson and demanded the police register a case.

When contacted C V Anand said, the police are taking legal advice.

