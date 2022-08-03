Hyderabad: Complaint lodged by TDP for defaming Nara Lokesh

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:09 PM, Wed - 3 August 22

Hyderabad: Telugu Desam Party Telangana Youth president P Jairam Chandar has lodged a complaint with the Hyderabad Cybercrime Station saying some unidentified persons were defaming former Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh.

The complaint stated that one Devendra Reddy Gurrampati had posted misleading information about Lokesh, causing ‘grievous hurt to the party’s sentiments and emotions’.

“The said post is intentionally made with an intention to promote enmity between family members and groups,” Chandar said.

The police are investigating.