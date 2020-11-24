Hyderabad: Congress candidate booked for fake caste certificate

The case was booked following a complaint lodged by Musheerabad Tahsildar K Janaki, who said Inayat Khan was issued a BC-E certificate from the Musheerabad mandal and on verification

Hyderabad: The Musheerabad police have booked a case against Congress candidate Inayat Khan from Vijayanagar Colony for obtaining a BC-E caste certificate, allegedly after submitting false documents.

The case was booked following a complaint lodged by Musheerabad Tahsildar K Janaki, who said Inayat Khan was issued a BC-E certificate from the Musheerabad mandal and on verification, no application made by Inayat Khan was found in the office. At the MeeSeva office from where the application was made, the file was locked using a password denying access to the application document. During preliminary enquiry, it was also noticed that the Aadhar card details were false and facts were misrepresented, the Tahsildar said, demanding action against the guilty after investigation.

The police have booked the case under Sections 420, 466 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code.

