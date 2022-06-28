Hyderabad: Conjoined twins Veena, Vani excel in Inter exams

Published Date - 10:33 PM, Tue - 28 June 22

Hyderabad: Defying all odds, they continued to excel in academics and intermediate examinations results were yet another feather in their caps for conjoined twins Veena and Vani.

Veena and Vani who had opted for the CEC stream in the intermediate have surprised everyone with their academic performance. While Veena secured 712 marks, Vani got 707 marks in the intermediate results.

Even in the Class X exams, they had secured first class marks with Veena securing 9.3 GPA and Vani 9.2 GPA.

Congratulating the conjoined twins on their stellar performance in inter results, Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod said the State government would extend all the support for their higher education.