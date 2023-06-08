Hyderabad: Conman posing as surgeon robs woman’s gold chain, mobile phone

Posing as a surgeon working with a prominent hospital, a conman robbed a woman of her gold chain and mobile phone

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:07 PM, Thu - 8 June 23

Hyderabad: Posing as a surgeon working with a prominent hospital, a conman robbed a woman of her gold chain and mobile phone, here on Thursday.

According to the police, the woman, Sujatha was travelling in a train when she was approached by a person who introduced himself as a surgeon associated with a leading hospital located in Punjagutta.

Believing him, the victim shared information about her health issues with him. The alleged conman after getting down at Secunderabad railway station persuaded the woman to meet him at a lodge in Gopalapuram for a medical examination and told that the health issue can be dealt with.

“Sujatha on the advice of the man went to Vinayaka lodge in Secunderabad where he had booked a room. After entering the room, he asked the victim woman to keep her mobile phone and gold chain aside. He then took away her gold chain weighing one tola and the mobile phone and escaped from the place,” said Gopalapuram police.

Based on a complaint, the police registered a case and are checking the feed of the closed circuit cameras to identify the suspect.

