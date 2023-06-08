Stoppages for Secunderabad-Nagpur Vande Bharat express being finalised

According to railway sources, the new Vande Bharat express train is expected to run from Secunderabad via Kazipet, Ramagundam, Mancherial, Sirpur Khagaz Nagar and Balarsha

Hyderabad: The stoppages of the new Vande Bharat express train, which is expected to be soon introduced between Secunderabad –Nagpur, are being finalised by the railway authorities.

According to railway sources, it is expected to run from Secunderabad via Kazipet, Ramagundam, Mancherial, Sirpur Khagaz Nagar and Balarsha.

It is learnt that there have been several requests to have a halt at Peddapalli junction as well but railway authorities were yet to take a call on it. The travel time of normal passenger trains takes about 10 hours and the Vande Bharat train is expected to cut that travel time to around 6.30 hours.

Presently, two Vande Bharat Express trains, between Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam and between Secunderabad -Tirupati, are operational. These two trains have become popular with the rail users operating with an occupancy rate of not less than 100 per cent throughout the week.