Hyderabad: Contract Asst. Profs demand State govt to regularise their services

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 August 2024, 07:30 PM

Hyderabad: The universities contract assistant professors on Wednesday demanded the Congress government to regularise their services.

The contract assistant professors coordination committee that met at Dr. BRAOU here wanted the government to take up regular recruitment of faculty in the universities after regularising their services.

The universities’ contract teaching staff reminded the Congress party that it had assured to regularise services of all contract teachers and lecturers working in the government schools, junior and degree colleges, and universities during the Legislative Assembly elections.

In a statement, state coordinator of the committee, Dr. Dharmateja said until regularization, the government should implement the UGC 7th pay scale with basic, DA and HRA for the contract assistant professors. He also wanted the government to recognise their services and provide them with job security.

In the coming days, about 500 universities’ contract teaching staff would submit mass appeal in the Praja Bhavan besides holding a large-scale protest at Indira Park if the government fails to resolve their issue, he added.