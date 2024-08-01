Hyderabad: Contract employees in Health dept stage ‘Maha Dharna’ at DME office

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 August 2024, 06:52 PM

Police arresting Medical Employees during protest at DME Commissioner Office in Koti.

Hyderabad: Contract employees belonging to various cadres in the health department on Thursday participated in a ‘Maha Dharna’ at Commissioner of Health and Director of Medical Education (DME) offices, Koti, demanding regularization of their services and equal pay.

The class 3 employees, a majority of them employed on contract and outsourcing basis at maternity hospitals across Telangana, joined the protest called by Telangana United Medical and Health Employees Union.

Sanitation workers, care givers involved in bed-side patient services, security, employees in administration etc in government tertiary hospitals, urban health centres, AYUSH hospitals under DME, TVVP, department of AYUSH etc, participated in the dharna.

“It is hard to believe but some of the health care workers have been working in government hospitals since 1996 and yet their services have not been regularized. Our main demand is that the State government must fill-up vacant posts and address various other grievances of care givers,” General Secretary, Telangana United Medial and Health Employees Union, K Yada Naik, said.